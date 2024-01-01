Tajikistani somonis to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert TJS to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
3,834.79 uah

SM1.000 TJS = ₴3.835 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:01
TJS to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.86003.8600
Low3.72483.5770
Average3.80943.7321
Change2.95%7.21%
1 TJS to UAH stats

The performance of TJS to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8600 and a 30 day low of 3.7248. This means the 30 day average was 3.8094. The change for TJS to UAH was 2.95.

The performance of TJS to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8600 and a 90 day low of 3.5770. This means the 90 day average was 3.7321. The change for TJS to UAH was 7.21.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TJS3.83479 UAH
5 TJS19.17395 UAH
10 TJS38.34790 UAH
20 TJS76.69580 UAH
50 TJS191.73950 UAH
100 TJS383.47900 UAH
250 TJS958.69750 UAH
500 TJS1,917.39500 UAH
1000 TJS3,834.79000 UAH
2000 TJS7,669.58000 UAH
5000 TJS19,173.95000 UAH
10000 TJS38,347.90000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Tajikistani Somoni
1 UAH0.26077 TJS
5 UAH1.30385 TJS
10 UAH2.60770 TJS
20 UAH5.21540 TJS
50 UAH13.03850 TJS
100 UAH26.07700 TJS
250 UAH65.19250 TJS
500 UAH130.38500 TJS
1000 UAH260.77000 TJS
2000 UAH521.54000 TJS
5000 UAH1,303.85000 TJS
10000 UAH2,607.70000 TJS