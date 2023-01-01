10 Tajikistani somonis to Polish zloty

Convert TJS to PLN at the real exchange rate

10 tjs
4.00 pln

1.00000 TJS = 0.39975 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:34 UTC
TJS to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865951.051587.56941.44651.661530.964118.9256
1GBP1.154811.21425101.1231.670381.91871.1133421.8549
1USD0.9510.823554183.28051.375651.580150.916917.9987
1INR0.01141950.009888910.012007610.01651830.01897390.01100980.216121

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Polish Zloty
1 TJS0.39975 PLN
5 TJS1.99877 PLN
10 TJS3.99754 PLN
20 TJS7.99508 PLN
50 TJS19.98770 PLN
100 TJS39.97540 PLN
250 TJS99.93850 PLN
500 TJS199.87700 PLN
1000 TJS399.75400 PLN
2000 TJS799.50800 PLN
5000 TJS1998.77000 PLN
10000 TJS3997.54000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Tajikistani Somoni
1 PLN2.50154 TJS
5 PLN12.50770 TJS
10 PLN25.01540 TJS
20 PLN50.03080 TJS
50 PLN125.07700 TJS
100 PLN250.15400 TJS
250 PLN625.38500 TJS
500 PLN1250.77000 TJS
1000 PLN2501.54000 TJS
2000 PLN5003.08000 TJS
5000 PLN12507.70000 TJS
10000 PLN25015.40000 TJS