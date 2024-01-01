Tajikistani somonis to Polish zloty today

Convert TJS to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
368.91 pln

SM1.000 TJS = zł0.3689 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
TJS to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago
Mid market rate

1 TJS to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37570.3811
Low0.36060.3578
Average0.36770.3680
Change1.00%0.97%
1 TJS to PLN stats

The performance of TJS to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3757 and a 30 day low of 0.3606. This means the 30 day average was 0.3677. The change for TJS to PLN was 1.00.

The performance of TJS to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3811 and a 90 day low of 0.3578. This means the 90 day average was 0.3680. The change for TJS to PLN was 0.97.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Polish Zloty
1 TJS0.36891 PLN
5 TJS1.84454 PLN
10 TJS3.68909 PLN
20 TJS7.37818 PLN
50 TJS18.44545 PLN
100 TJS36.89090 PLN
250 TJS92.22725 PLN
500 TJS184.45450 PLN
1000 TJS368.90900 PLN
2000 TJS737.81800 PLN
5000 TJS1,844.54500 PLN
10000 TJS3,689.09000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Tajikistani Somoni
1 PLN2.71069 TJS
5 PLN13.55345 TJS
10 PLN27.10690 TJS
20 PLN54.21380 TJS
50 PLN135.53450 TJS
100 PLN271.06900 TJS
250 PLN677.67250 TJS
500 PLN1,355.34500 TJS
1000 PLN2,710.69000 TJS
2000 PLN5,421.38000 TJS
5000 PLN13,553.45000 TJS
10000 PLN27,106.90000 TJS