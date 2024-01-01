Tajikistani somonis to Philippine pesos today

Convert TJS to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
5,419.40 php

SM1.000 TJS = ₱5.419 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58
TJS to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.50265.5114
Low5.38815.2314
Average5.45035.4092
Change0.22%3.59%
1 TJS to PHP stats

The performance of TJS to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5026 and a 30 day low of 5.3881. This means the 30 day average was 5.4503. The change for TJS to PHP was 0.22.

The performance of TJS to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5114 and a 90 day low of 5.2314. This means the 90 day average was 5.4092. The change for TJS to PHP was 3.59.

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Philippine Peso
1 TJS5.41940 PHP
5 TJS27.09700 PHP
10 TJS54.19400 PHP
20 TJS108.38800 PHP
50 TJS270.97000 PHP
100 TJS541.94000 PHP
250 TJS1,354.85000 PHP
500 TJS2,709.70000 PHP
1000 TJS5,419.40000 PHP
2000 TJS10,838.80000 PHP
5000 TJS27,097.00000 PHP
10000 TJS54,194.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Tajikistani Somoni
1 PHP0.18452 TJS
5 PHP0.92261 TJS
10 PHP1.84522 TJS
20 PHP3.69044 TJS
50 PHP9.22610 TJS
100 PHP18.45220 TJS
250 PHP46.13050 TJS
500 PHP92.26100 TJS
1000 PHP184.52200 TJS
2000 PHP369.04400 TJS
5000 PHP922.61000 TJS
10000 PHP1,845.22000 TJS