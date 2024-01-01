10 Philippine pesos to Tajikistani somonis

Convert PHP to TJS at the real exchange rate

10 php
1.92 tjs

1.000 PHP = 0.1919 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06288.6681.4651.6550.96917.88
1 GBP1.17211.244103.91.7171.9391.13620.951
1 USD0.9420.804183.5271.381.5590.91316.843
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Tajikistani Somoni
1 PHP0.19185 TJS
5 PHP0.95925 TJS
10 PHP1.91850 TJS
20 PHP3.83700 TJS
50 PHP9.59250 TJS
100 PHP19.18500 TJS
250 PHP47.96250 TJS
500 PHP95.92500 TJS
1000 PHP191.85000 TJS
2000 PHP383.70000 TJS
5000 PHP959.25000 TJS
10000 PHP1,918.50000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Philippine Peso
1 TJS5.21242 PHP
5 TJS26.06210 PHP
10 TJS52.12420 PHP
20 TJS104.24840 PHP
50 TJS260.62100 PHP
100 TJS521.24200 PHP
250 TJS1,303.10500 PHP
500 TJS2,606.21000 PHP
1000 TJS5,212.42000 PHP
2000 TJS10,424.84000 PHP
5000 TJS26,062.10000 PHP
10000 TJS52,124.20000 PHP