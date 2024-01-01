Tajikistani somonis to Jordanian dinars today

Convert TJS to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
66.457 jod

SM1.000 TJS = JD0.06646 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TJS to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06680.0668
Low0.06550.0647
Average0.06620.0657
Change1.45%2.60%
1 TJS to JOD stats

The performance of TJS to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0668 and a 30 day low of 0.0655. This means the 30 day average was 0.0662. The change for TJS to JOD was 1.45.

The performance of TJS to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0668 and a 90 day low of 0.0647. This means the 90 day average was 0.0657. The change for TJS to JOD was 2.60.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Jordanian Dinar
1 TJS0.06646 JOD
5 TJS0.33229 JOD
10 TJS0.66457 JOD
20 TJS1.32915 JOD
50 TJS3.32286 JOD
100 TJS6.64573 JOD
250 TJS16.61433 JOD
500 TJS33.22865 JOD
1000 TJS66.45730 JOD
2000 TJS132.91460 JOD
5000 TJS332.28650 JOD
10000 TJS664.57300 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 JOD15.04730 TJS
5 JOD75.23650 TJS
10 JOD150.47300 TJS
20 JOD300.94600 TJS
50 JOD752.36500 TJS
100 JOD1,504.73000 TJS
250 JOD3,761.82500 TJS
500 JOD7,523.65000 TJS
1000 JOD15,047.30000 TJS
2000 JOD30,094.60000 TJS
5000 JOD75,236.50000 TJS
10000 JOD150,473.00000 TJS