Thai bahts to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert THB to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
356,109 uzs

฿1.000 THB = so'm356.1 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:47
THB to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High356.4470356.4470
Low345.6140340.7060
Average349.2818346.4340
Change3.04%3.30%
View full history

1 THB to UZS stats

The performance of THB to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 356.4470 and a 30 day low of 345.6140. This means the 30 day average was 349.2818. The change for THB to UZS was 3.04.

The performance of THB to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 356.4470 and a 90 day low of 340.7060. This means the 90 day average was 346.4340. The change for THB to UZS was 3.30.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Uzbekistan Som
1 THB356.10900 UZS
5 THB1,780.54500 UZS
10 THB3,561.09000 UZS
20 THB7,122.18000 UZS
50 THB17,805.45000 UZS
100 THB35,610.90000 UZS
250 THB89,027.25000 UZS
500 THB178,054.50000 UZS
1000 THB356,109.00000 UZS
2000 THB712,218.00000 UZS
5000 THB1,780,545.00000 UZS
10000 THB3,561,090.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Thai Baht
1 UZS0.00281 THB
5 UZS0.01404 THB
10 UZS0.02808 THB
20 UZS0.05616 THB
50 UZS0.14041 THB
100 UZS0.28081 THB
250 UZS0.70203 THB
500 UZS1.40407 THB
1000 UZS2.80813 THB
2000 UZS5.61626 THB
5000 UZS14.04065 THB
10000 UZS28.08130 THB