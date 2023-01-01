10 thousand Thai bahts to Uzbekistan soms

Convert THB to UZS at the real exchange rate

10,000 thb
3,295,870 uzs

1.00000 THB = 329.58700 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 UZS
Mid market rate

1EUR10.86531.049587.40281.444111.660470.962718.8739
1GBP1.1556711.21285101.0071.668881.918911.1125621.8115
1USD0.952850.824504183.28041.3761.582150.917317.9837
1INR0.01144130.009900340.012007610.01652250.01899790.01101460.215942

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Uzbekistan Som
1 THB329.58700 UZS
5 THB1647.93500 UZS
10 THB3295.87000 UZS
20 THB6591.74000 UZS
50 THB16479.35000 UZS
100 THB32958.70000 UZS
250 THB82396.75000 UZS
500 THB164793.50000 UZS
1000 THB329587.00000 UZS
2000 THB659174.00000 UZS
5000 THB1647935.00000 UZS
10000 THB3295870.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Thai Baht
1 UZS0.00303 THB
5 UZS0.01517 THB
10 UZS0.03034 THB
20 UZS0.06068 THB
50 UZS0.15171 THB
100 UZS0.30341 THB
250 UZS0.75853 THB
500 UZS1.51705 THB
1000 UZS3.03410 THB
2000 UZS6.06820 THB
5000 UZS15.17050 THB
10000 UZS30.34100 THB