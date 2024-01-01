Thai bahts to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert THB to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
927.55 twd

฿1.000 THB = NT$0.9276 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
THB to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.92870.9287
Low0.89050.8730
Average0.90590.8904
Change4.19%5.41%
1 THB to TWD stats

The performance of THB to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9287 and a 30 day low of 0.8905. This means the 30 day average was 0.9059. The change for THB to TWD was 4.19.

The performance of THB to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9287 and a 90 day low of 0.8730. This means the 90 day average was 0.8904. The change for THB to TWD was 5.41.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9171.3881.5370.78283.76818.261.327
1 EUR1.09111.5131.6760.85291.34919.9131.447
1 CAD0.7210.66111.1080.56360.36713.1590.956
1 AUD0.6510.5970.90310.50954.511.880.863

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Thai bahts to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / New Taiwan Dollar
1 THB0.92755 TWD
5 THB4.63775 TWD
10 THB9.27550 TWD
20 THB18.55100 TWD
50 THB46.37750 TWD
100 THB92.75500 TWD
250 THB231.88750 TWD
500 THB463.77500 TWD
1000 THB927.55000 TWD
2000 THB1,855.10000 TWD
5000 THB4,637.75000 TWD
10000 THB9,275.50000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Thai Baht
1 TWD1.07811 THB
5 TWD5.39055 THB
10 TWD10.78110 THB
20 TWD21.56220 THB
50 TWD53.90550 THB
100 TWD107.81100 THB
250 TWD269.52750 THB
500 TWD539.05500 THB
1000 TWD1,078.11000 THB
2000 TWD2,156.22000 THB
5000 TWD5,390.55000 THB
10000 TWD10,781.10000 THB