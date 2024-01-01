20 Surinamese dollars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert SRD to GHS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = GH¢0.4416 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:14
SRD to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GHS
1 SRD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49220.5402
Low0.44160.4416
Average0.47030.5044
Change-9.19%-17.87%
1 SRD to GHS stats

The performance of SRD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4922 and a 30 day low of 0.4416. This means the 30 day average was 0.4703. The change for SRD to GHS was -9.19.

The performance of SRD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5402 and a 90 day low of 0.4416. This means the 90 day average was 0.5044. The change for SRD to GHS was -17.87.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3470.9551.5381.3970.79584.51718.102
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1421.0370.5962.75913.442
1 EUR1.0471.4111.611.4620.83288.49418.954
1 AUD0.650.8760.62110.9080.51754.95711.771

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SRD0.44163 GHS
5 SRD2.20815 GHS
10 SRD4.41630 GHS
20 SRD8.83260 GHS
50 SRD22.08150 GHS
100 SRD44.16300 GHS
250 SRD110.40750 GHS
500 SRD220.81500 GHS
1000 SRD441.63000 GHS
2000 SRD883.26000 GHS
5000 SRD2,208.15000 GHS
10000 SRD4,416.30000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Surinamese Dollar
1 GHS2.26434 SRD
5 GHS11.32170 SRD
10 GHS22.64340 SRD
20 GHS45.28680 SRD
50 GHS113.21700 SRD
100 GHS226.43400 SRD
250 GHS566.08500 SRD
500 GHS1,132.17000 SRD
1000 GHS2,264.34000 SRD
2000 GHS4,528.68000 SRD
5000 GHS11,321.70000 SRD
10000 GHS22,643.40000 SRD