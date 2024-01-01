1 Surinamese dollar to Bahraini dinars

Convert SRD to BHD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = .د.ب0.01064 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BHD
1 SRD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01150.0130
Low0.01060.0106
Average0.01090.0120
Change-6.91%-18.32%
View full history

1 SRD to BHD stats

The performance of SRD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0115 and a 30 day low of 0.0106. This means the 30 day average was 0.0109. The change for SRD to BHD was -6.91.

The performance of SRD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0130 and a 90 day low of 0.0106. This means the 90 day average was 0.0120. The change for SRD to BHD was -18.32.

Track market ratesView SRD to BHD chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9551.5381.3970.79484.51418.112
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1431.0370.5962.76813.452
1 EUR1.0471.4111.6111.4630.83288.52418.971
1 AUD0.650.8750.62110.9080.51654.93811.774

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 SRD0.01064 BHD
5 SRD0.05318 BHD
10 SRD0.10637 BHD
20 SRD0.21274 BHD
50 SRD0.53184 BHD
100 SRD1.06368 BHD
250 SRD2.65920 BHD
500 SRD5.31840 BHD
1000 SRD10.63680 BHD
2000 SRD21.27360 BHD
5000 SRD53.18400 BHD
10000 SRD106.36800 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Surinamese Dollar
1 BHD94.01330 SRD
5 BHD470.06650 SRD
10 BHD940.13300 SRD
20 BHD1,880.26600 SRD
50 BHD4,700.66500 SRD
100 BHD9,401.33000 SRD
250 BHD23,503.32500 SRD
500 BHD47,006.65000 SRD
1000 BHD94,013.30000 SRD
2000 BHD188,026.60000 SRD
5000 BHD470,066.50000 SRD
10000 BHD940,133.00000 SRD