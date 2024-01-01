10 Bahraini dinars to Surinamese dollars

Convert BHD to SRD at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = $94.23 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SRD
1 BHD to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High94.302894.3028
Low87.009176.6437
Average90.971483.4970
Change7.87%22.89%
View full history

1 BHD to SRD stats

The performance of BHD to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 94.3028 and a 30 day low of 87.0091. This means the 30 day average was 90.9714. The change for BHD to SRD was 7.87.

The performance of BHD to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 94.3028 and a 90 day low of 76.6437. This means the 90 day average was 83.4970. The change for BHD to SRD was 22.89.

Track market ratesView BHD to SRD chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69118.0551,725.211.3961.337
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.41611.79219.1311,828.031.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.8890.558110.6741,019.940.8250.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Surinamese Dollar
1 BHD94.22570 SRD
5 BHD471.12850 SRD
10 BHD942.25700 SRD
20 BHD1,884.51400 SRD
50 BHD4,711.28500 SRD
100 BHD9,422.57000 SRD
250 BHD23,556.42500 SRD
500 BHD47,112.85000 SRD
1000 BHD94,225.70000 SRD
2000 BHD188,451.40000 SRD
5000 BHD471,128.50000 SRD
10000 BHD942,257.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 SRD0.01061 BHD
5 SRD0.05306 BHD
10 SRD0.10613 BHD
20 SRD0.21226 BHD
50 SRD0.53064 BHD
100 SRD1.06128 BHD
250 SRD2.65320 BHD
500 SRD5.30640 BHD
1000 SRD10.61280 BHD
2000 SRD21.22560 BHD
5000 SRD53.06400 BHD
10000 SRD106.12800 BHD