Sierra Leonean leones to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert SLL to LKR at the real exchange rate

Le1.000 SLL = Sr0.01272 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:36
SLL to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 SLL to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01290.0135
Low0.01270.0127
Average0.01290.0131
Change-0.82%-4.46%
1 SLL to LKR stats

The performance of SLL to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0129 and a 30 day low of 0.0127. This means the 30 day average was 0.0129. The change for SLL to LKR was -0.82.

The performance of SLL to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0135 and a 90 day low of 0.0127. This means the 90 day average was 0.0131. The change for SLL to LKR was -4.46.

Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SLL0.01272 LKR
5 SLL0.06360 LKR
10 SLL0.12720 LKR
20 SLL0.25441 LKR
50 SLL0.63603 LKR
100 SLL1.27205 LKR
250 SLL3.18013 LKR
500 SLL6.36025 LKR
1000 SLL12.72050 LKR
2000 SLL25.44100 LKR
5000 SLL63.60250 LKR
10000 SLL127.20500 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 LKR78.61320 SLL
5 LKR393.06600 SLL
10 LKR786.13200 SLL
20 LKR1,572.26400 SLL
50 LKR3,930.66000 SLL
100 LKR7,861.32000 SLL
250 LKR19,653.30000 SLL
500 LKR39,306.60000 SLL
1000 LKR78,613.20000 SLL
2000 LKR157,226.40000 SLL
5000 LKR393,066.00000 SLL
10000 LKR786,132.00000 SLL