10 Seychellois rupees to Saint Helena pounds

Convert SCR to SHP at the real exchange rate

10 scr
0.57 shp

1.00000 SCR = 0.05747 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856261.0809589.58751.461171.649550.9529818.4539
1 GBP1.1678711.26245104.631.706521.926521.1129621.5524
1 USD0.92510.792111182.87851.351751.526020.8815517.0719
1 INR0.01116230.009557490.012065910.016310.01841270.01063670.205987

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 SCR0.05747 SHP
5 SCR0.28735 SHP
10 SCR0.57469 SHP
20 SCR1.14939 SHP
50 SCR2.87346 SHP
100 SCR5.74693 SHP
250 SCR14.36733 SHP
500 SCR28.73465 SHP
1000 SCR57.46930 SHP
2000 SCR114.93860 SHP
5000 SCR287.34650 SHP
10000 SCR574.69300 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 SHP17.40060 SCR
5 SHP87.00300 SCR
10 SHP174.00600 SCR
20 SHP348.01200 SCR
50 SHP870.03000 SCR
100 SHP1740.06000 SCR
250 SHP4350.15000 SCR
500 SHP8700.30000 SCR
1000 SHP17400.60000 SCR
2000 SHP34801.20000 SCR
5000 SHP87003.00000 SCR
10000 SHP174006.00000 SCR