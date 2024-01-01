5 Saint Helena pounds to Seychellois rupees

Convert SHP to SCR at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = ₨17.65 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SCR
1 SHP to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.046519.6574
Low17.092517.0925
Average17.712418.0241
Change-4.35%-2.12%
View full history

1 SHP to SCR stats

The performance of SHP to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.0465 and a 30 day low of 17.0925. This means the 30 day average was 17.7124. The change for SHP to SCR was -4.35.

The performance of SHP to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.6574 and a 90 day low of 17.0925. This means the 90 day average was 18.0241. The change for SHP to SCR was -2.12.

Track market ratesView SHP to SCR chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.9491.5331.343181.3961.703
1 GBP1.26511.2011.9391.69822.7621.7662.153
1 EUR1.0530.83311.6151.41418.961.4711.793
1 AUD0.6520.5160.61910.87611.7420.9111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 SHP17.65030 SCR
5 SHP88.25150 SCR
10 SHP176.50300 SCR
20 SHP353.00600 SCR
50 SHP882.51500 SCR
100 SHP1,765.03000 SCR
250 SHP4,412.57500 SCR
500 SHP8,825.15000 SCR
1000 SHP17,650.30000 SCR
2000 SHP35,300.60000 SCR
5000 SHP88,251.50000 SCR
10000 SHP176,503.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 SCR0.05666 SHP
5 SCR0.28328 SHP
10 SCR0.56656 SHP
20 SCR1.13313 SHP
50 SCR2.83282 SHP
100 SCR5.66563 SHP
250 SCR14.16408 SHP
500 SCR28.32815 SHP
1000 SCR56.65630 SHP
2000 SCR113.31260 SHP
5000 SCR283.28150 SHP
10000 SCR566.56300 SHP