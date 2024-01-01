100 Seychellois rupees to Pakistani rupees

Convert SCR to PKR at the real exchange rate

100 scr
2,056.47 pkr

1.00000 SCR = 20.56470 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8562851.081289.60661.461621.649810.95283518.4642
1 GBP1.1678411.26265104.6451.706911.926681.1127521.5629
1 USD0.92490.791985182.8771.351851.52590.8813517.0775
1 INR0.01115990.009556150.012066110.01631150.01841160.01063440.206058

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 SCR20.56470 PKR
5 SCR102.82350 PKR
10 SCR205.64700 PKR
20 SCR411.29400 PKR
50 SCR1028.23500 PKR
100 SCR2056.47000 PKR
250 SCR5141.17500 PKR
500 SCR10282.35000 PKR
1000 SCR20564.70000 PKR
2000 SCR41129.40000 PKR
5000 SCR102823.50000 PKR
10000 SCR205647.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 PKR0.04863 SCR
5 PKR0.24314 SCR
10 PKR0.48627 SCR
20 PKR0.97254 SCR
50 PKR2.43135 SCR
100 PKR4.86271 SCR
250 PKR12.15677 SCR
500 PKR24.31355 SCR
1000 PKR48.62710 SCR
2000 PKR97.25420 SCR
5000 PKR243.13550 SCR
10000 PKR486.27100 SCR