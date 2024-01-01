5000 Solomon Islands dollars to Euros

Convert SBD to EUR at the real exchange rate

5,000 sbd
565.24 eur

1.00000 SBD = 0.11305 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8554551.0818589.6831.462071.649040.95226518.4595
1 GBP1.1689711.26465104.8371.709111.927671.1131721.5786
1 USD0.924350.790733182.89781.351451.524270.8802517.0629
1 INR0.01115040.009538640.01206310.01630260.01838740.01061850.205831

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Euro
1 SBD0.11305 EUR
5 SBD0.56523 EUR
10 SBD1.13047 EUR
20 SBD2.26094 EUR
50 SBD5.65235 EUR
100 SBD11.30470 EUR
250 SBD28.26175 EUR
500 SBD56.52350 EUR
1000 SBD113.04700 EUR
2000 SBD226.09400 EUR
5000 SBD565.23500 EUR
10000 SBD1130.47000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 EUR8.84587 SBD
5 EUR44.22935 SBD
10 EUR88.45870 SBD
20 EUR176.91740 SBD
50 EUR442.29350 SBD
100 EUR884.58700 SBD
250 EUR2211.46750 SBD
500 EUR4422.93500 SBD
1000 EUR8845.87000 SBD
2000 EUR17691.74000 SBD
5000 EUR44229.35000 SBD
10000 EUR88458.70000 SBD