5 Euros to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert EUR to SBD at the real exchange rate

5 eur
45.25 sbd

€1.000 EUR = SI$9.051 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

EUR to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.07939.1166
Low8.93328.8217
Average8.98538.9638
Change0.67%-0.24%
1 EUR to SBD stats

The performance of EUR to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.0793 and a 30 day low of 8.9332. This means the 30 day average was 8.9853. The change for EUR to SBD was 0.67.

The performance of EUR to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.1166 and a 90 day low of 8.8217. This means the 90 day average was 8.9638. The change for EUR to SBD was -0.24.

Conversion rates Euro / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 EUR9.05060 SBD
5 EUR45.25300 SBD
10 EUR90.50600 SBD
20 EUR181.01200 SBD
50 EUR452.53000 SBD
100 EUR905.06000 SBD
250 EUR2,262.65000 SBD
500 EUR4,525.30000 SBD
1000 EUR9,050.60000 SBD
2000 EUR18,101.20000 SBD
5000 EUR45,253.00000 SBD
10000 EUR90,506.00000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Euro
1 SBD0.11049 EUR
5 SBD0.55245 EUR
10 SBD1.10490 EUR
20 SBD2.20980 EUR
50 SBD5.52450 EUR
100 SBD11.04900 EUR
250 SBD27.62250 EUR
500 SBD55.24500 EUR
1000 SBD110.49000 EUR
2000 SBD220.98000 EUR
5000 SBD552.45000 EUR
10000 SBD1,104.90000 EUR