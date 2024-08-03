Euro to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 9.051 today, reflecting a 0.599% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 1.169% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 9.122 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 8.944 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 1.421% increase in value.