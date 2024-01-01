50 Serbian dinars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert RSD to BDT at the real exchange rate

50 rsd
50.38 bdt

1.00000 RSD = 1.00756 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855711.0770589.35971.454451.649010.95092518.3697
1 GBP1.1686211.25865104.4271.699681.927051.1112721.467
1 USD0.928450.794502182.96711.35041.531040.8828517.0556
1 INR0.01119070.009576110.01205310.01627630.01845360.0106410.205571

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RSD1.00756 BDT
5 RSD5.03780 BDT
10 RSD10.07560 BDT
20 RSD20.15120 BDT
50 RSD50.37800 BDT
100 RSD100.75600 BDT
250 RSD251.89000 BDT
500 RSD503.78000 BDT
1000 RSD1007.56000 BDT
2000 RSD2015.12000 BDT
5000 RSD5037.80000 BDT
10000 RSD10075.60000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Serbian Dinar
1 BDT0.99249 RSD
5 BDT4.96246 RSD
10 BDT9.92493 RSD
20 BDT19.84986 RSD
50 BDT49.62465 RSD
100 BDT99.24930 RSD
250 BDT248.12325 RSD
500 BDT496.24650 RSD
1000 BDT992.49300 RSD
2000 BDT1984.98600 RSD
5000 BDT4962.46500 RSD
10000 BDT9924.93000 RSD