5 Bangladeshi takas to Serbian dinars

Convert BDT to RSD at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = РСД0.9242 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:19
BDT to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RSD
1 BDT to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.92950.9295
Low0.89550.8757
Average0.91110.8946
Change2.55%4.97%
1 BDT to RSD stats

The performance of BDT to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9295 and a 30 day low of 0.8955. This means the 30 day average was 0.9111. The change for BDT to RSD was 2.55.

The performance of BDT to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9295 and a 90 day low of 0.8757. This means the 90 day average was 0.8946. The change for BDT to RSD was 4.97.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Serbian Dinar
1 BDT0.92423 RSD
5 BDT4.62115 RSD
10 BDT9.24230 RSD
20 BDT18.48460 RSD
50 BDT46.21150 RSD
100 BDT92.42300 RSD
250 BDT231.05750 RSD
500 BDT462.11500 RSD
1000 BDT924.23000 RSD
2000 BDT1,848.46000 RSD
5000 BDT4,621.15000 RSD
10000 BDT9,242.30000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RSD1.08198 BDT
5 RSD5.40990 BDT
10 RSD10.81980 BDT
20 RSD21.63960 BDT
50 RSD54.09900 BDT
100 RSD108.19800 BDT
250 RSD270.49500 BDT
500 RSD540.99000 BDT
1000 RSD1,081.98000 BDT
2000 RSD2,163.96000 BDT
5000 RSD5,409.90000 BDT
10000 RSD10,819.80000 BDT