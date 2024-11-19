Bangladeshi taka to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Serbian dinars is currently 0.924 today, reflecting a -0.215% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.309% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.930 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.920 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.466% increase in value.