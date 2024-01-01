100 Bangladeshi takas to Serbian dinars

Convert BDT to RSD at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = РСД0.9241 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:18
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RSD
1 BDT to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.92950.9295
Low0.89550.8757
Average0.91110.8946
Change2.54%4.95%
View full history

1 BDT to RSD stats

The performance of BDT to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9295 and a 30 day low of 0.8955. This means the 30 day average was 0.9111. The change for BDT to RSD was 2.54.

The performance of BDT to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9295 and a 90 day low of 0.8757. This means the 90 day average was 0.8946. The change for BDT to RSD was 4.95.

Track market ratesView BDT to RSD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9441.53658.8570.79184.4121.47.24
1 EUR1.05911.62762.3330.83789.3971.4837.667
1 AUD0.6510.615138.3070.51554.940.9114.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Serbian Dinar
1 BDT0.92409 RSD
5 BDT4.62044 RSD
10 BDT9.24087 RSD
20 BDT18.48174 RSD
50 BDT46.20435 RSD
100 BDT92.40870 RSD
250 BDT231.02175 RSD
500 BDT462.04350 RSD
1000 BDT924.08700 RSD
2000 BDT1,848.17400 RSD
5000 BDT4,620.43500 RSD
10000 BDT9,240.87000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RSD1.08215 BDT
5 RSD5.41075 BDT
10 RSD10.82150 BDT
20 RSD21.64300 BDT
50 RSD54.10750 BDT
100 RSD108.21500 BDT
250 RSD270.53750 BDT
500 RSD541.07500 BDT
1000 RSD1,082.15000 BDT
2000 RSD2,164.30000 BDT
5000 RSD5,410.75000 BDT
10000 RSD10,821.50000 BDT