5000 Romanian leus to Mexican pesos

Convert RON to MXN at the real exchange rate

5,000 ron
18,455.25 mxn

1.00000 RON = 3.69105 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.92871.3511.531860.7948181.346750.88382.9829
1 EUR1.0767511.454691.649430.8558251.450110.9507689.3518
1 CAD0.7401920.68743211.133870.5883180.9968540.6535961.4233
1 AUD0.65280.6062690.88193310.5188570.8791580.57642254.1712

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mexican Peso
1 RON3.69105 MXN
5 RON18.45525 MXN
10 RON36.91050 MXN
20 RON73.82100 MXN
50 RON184.55250 MXN
100 RON369.10500 MXN
250 RON922.76250 MXN
500 RON1845.52500 MXN
1000 RON3691.05000 MXN
2000 RON7382.10000 MXN
5000 RON18455.25000 MXN
10000 RON36910.50000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Romanian Leu
1 MXN0.27093 RON
5 MXN1.35463 RON
10 MXN2.70925 RON
20 MXN5.41850 RON
50 MXN13.54625 RON
100 MXN27.09250 RON
250 MXN67.73125 RON
500 MXN135.46250 RON
1000 MXN270.92500 RON
2000 MXN541.85000 RON
5000 MXN1354.62500 RON
10000 MXN2709.25000 RON