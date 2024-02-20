100 Romanian leus to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert RON to LKR at the real exchange rate

100 ron
6,749.18 lkr

1.00000 RON = 67.49180 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:23
How to convert Romanian leus to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RON67.49180 LKR
5 RON337.45900 LKR
10 RON674.91800 LKR
20 RON1349.83600 LKR
50 RON3374.59000 LKR
100 RON6749.18000 LKR
250 RON16872.95000 LKR
500 RON33745.90000 LKR
1000 RON67491.80000 LKR
2000 RON134983.60000 LKR
5000 RON337459.00000 LKR
10000 RON674918.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 LKR0.01482 RON
5 LKR0.07408 RON
10 LKR0.14817 RON
20 LKR0.29633 RON
50 LKR0.74083 RON
100 LKR1.48166 RON
250 LKR3.70415 RON
500 LKR7.40830 RON
1000 LKR14.81660 RON
2000 LKR29.63320 RON
5000 LKR74.08300 RON
10000 LKR148.16600 RON