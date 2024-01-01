1 thousand Romanian leus to Kyrgystani soms

Convert RON to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
19,326.80 kgs

1.00000 RON = 19.32680 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:10
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Kyrgystani Som
1 RON19.32680 KGS
5 RON96.63400 KGS
10 RON193.26800 KGS
20 RON386.53600 KGS
50 RON966.34000 KGS
100 RON1932.68000 KGS
250 RON4831.70000 KGS
500 RON9663.40000 KGS
1000 RON19326.80000 KGS
2000 RON38653.60000 KGS
5000 RON96634.00000 KGS
10000 RON193268.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Romanian Leu
1 KGS0.05174 RON
5 KGS0.25871 RON
10 KGS0.51742 RON
20 KGS1.03483 RON
50 KGS2.58708 RON
100 KGS5.17416 RON
250 KGS12.93540 RON
500 KGS25.87080 RON
1000 KGS51.74160 RON
2000 KGS103.48320 RON
5000 KGS258.70800 RON
10000 KGS517.41600 RON