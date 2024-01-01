5000 Kyrgystani soms to Romanian leus

Convert KGS to RON at the real exchange rate

5,000 kgs
258.38 ron

1.00000 KGS = 0.05168 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7935881.348451.530920.9278583.00913.672850.8809
1 GBP1.260111.699181.929121.16915104.64.628161.10998
1 CAD0.7415920.58851911.135320.68812561.55892.723760.653269
1 AUD0.65320.5183720.88080810.60610654.22152.399110.575404

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Romanian Leu
1 KGS0.05168 RON
5 KGS0.25838 RON
10 KGS0.51677 RON
20 KGS1.03353 RON
50 KGS2.58384 RON
100 KGS5.16767 RON
250 KGS12.91917 RON
500 KGS25.83835 RON
1000 KGS51.67670 RON
2000 KGS103.35340 RON
5000 KGS258.38350 RON
10000 KGS516.76700 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Kyrgystani Som
1 RON19.35110 KGS
5 RON96.75550 KGS
10 RON193.51100 KGS
20 RON387.02200 KGS
50 RON967.55500 KGS
100 RON1935.11000 KGS
250 RON4837.77500 KGS
500 RON9675.55000 KGS
1000 RON19351.10000 KGS
2000 RON38702.20000 KGS
5000 RON96755.50000 KGS
10000 RON193511.00000 KGS