20 Romanian leus to Algerian dinars

Convert RON to DZD at the real exchange rate

20 ron
582.06 dzd

1.00000 RON = 29.10280 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855511.0769589.36981.454471.648860.9506318.3657
1 GBP1.1688911.2589104.4691.700211.927431.1111921.4685
1 USD0.928550.794344182.98421.350551.531040.8826517.0534
1 INR0.01118950.009572240.012050510.01627480.01844980.01063640.205502

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Algerian Dinar
1 RON29.10280 DZD
5 RON145.51400 DZD
10 RON291.02800 DZD
20 RON582.05600 DZD
50 RON1455.14000 DZD
100 RON2910.28000 DZD
250 RON7275.70000 DZD
500 RON14551.40000 DZD
1000 RON29102.80000 DZD
2000 RON58205.60000 DZD
5000 RON145514.00000 DZD
10000 RON291028.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 DZD0.03436 RON
5 DZD0.17180 RON
10 DZD0.34361 RON
20 DZD0.68722 RON
50 DZD1.71805 RON
100 DZD3.43609 RON
250 DZD8.59023 RON
500 DZD17.18045 RON
1000 DZD34.36090 RON
2000 DZD68.72180 RON
5000 DZD171.80450 RON
10000 DZD343.60900 RON