500 Romanian leus to Botswanan pulas

Convert RON to BWP at the real exchange rate

500 ron
1,484.22 bwp

1.00000 RON = 2.96843 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8556251.07789.3521.45461.649060.95070518.364
1 GBP1.1687411.2587104.4271.71.927271.1111221.4622
1 USD0.92850.79447182.96381.35061.531160.8827517.0511
1 INR0.01119170.009576110.012053410.01627940.01845570.01064020.205525

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Botswanan Pula
1 RON2.96843 BWP
5 RON14.84215 BWP
10 RON29.68430 BWP
20 RON59.36860 BWP
50 RON148.42150 BWP
100 RON296.84300 BWP
250 RON742.10750 BWP
500 RON1484.21500 BWP
1000 RON2968.43000 BWP
2000 RON5936.86000 BWP
5000 RON14842.15000 BWP
10000 RON29684.30000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Romanian Leu
1 BWP0.33688 RON
5 BWP1.68439 RON
10 BWP3.36878 RON
20 BWP6.73756 RON
50 BWP16.84390 RON
100 BWP33.68780 RON
250 BWP84.21950 RON
500 BWP168.43900 RON
1000 BWP336.87800 RON
2000 BWP673.75600 RON
5000 BWP1684.39000 RON
10000 BWP3368.78000 RON