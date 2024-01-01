10 thousand Polish zloty to Honduran lempiras

Convert PLN to HNL at the real exchange rate

10,000 pln
60,481.10 hnl

1.000 PLN = 6.048 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06488.9581.471.6590.9718.016
1 GBP1.17211.246104.2311.7231.9441.13721.109
1 USD0.940.802183.6421.3831.560.91316.939
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Honduran Lempira
1 PLN6.04811 HNL
5 PLN30.24055 HNL
10 PLN60.48110 HNL
20 PLN120.96220 HNL
50 PLN302.40550 HNL
100 PLN604.81100 HNL
250 PLN1,512.02750 HNL
500 PLN3,024.05500 HNL
1000 PLN6,048.11000 HNL
2000 PLN12,096.22000 HNL
5000 PLN30,240.55000 HNL
10000 PLN60,481.10000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Polish Zloty
1 HNL0.16534 PLN
5 HNL0.82670 PLN
10 HNL1.65341 PLN
20 HNL3.30682 PLN
50 HNL8.26705 PLN
100 HNL16.53410 PLN
250 HNL41.33525 PLN
500 HNL82.67050 PLN
1000 HNL165.34100 PLN
2000 HNL330.68200 PLN
5000 HNL826.70500 PLN
10000 HNL1,653.41000 PLN