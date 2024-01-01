5 Honduran lempiras to Polish zloty

Convert HNL to PLN at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = zł0.1629 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:24
HNL to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PLN
1 HNL to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16330.1633
Low0.15880.1530
Average0.16080.1576
Change1.69%4.90%
1 HNL to PLN stats

The performance of HNL to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1633 and a 30 day low of 0.1588. This means the 30 day average was 0.1608. The change for HNL to PLN was 1.69.

The performance of HNL to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1633 and a 90 day low of 0.1530. This means the 90 day average was 0.1576. The change for HNL to PLN was 4.90.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Polish Zloty
1 HNL0.16295 PLN
5 HNL0.81473 PLN
10 HNL1.62945 PLN
20 HNL3.25890 PLN
50 HNL8.14725 PLN
100 HNL16.29450 PLN
250 HNL40.73625 PLN
500 HNL81.47250 PLN
1000 HNL162.94500 PLN
2000 HNL325.89000 PLN
5000 HNL814.72500 PLN
10000 HNL1,629.45000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Honduran Lempira
1 PLN6.13702 HNL
5 PLN30.68510 HNL
10 PLN61.37020 HNL
20 PLN122.74040 HNL
50 PLN306.85100 HNL
100 PLN613.70200 HNL
250 PLN1,534.25500 HNL
500 PLN3,068.51000 HNL
1000 PLN6,137.02000 HNL
2000 PLN12,274.04000 HNL
5000 PLN30,685.10000 HNL
10000 PLN61,370.20000 HNL