20 Pakistani rupees to Nigerian nairas

Convert PKR to NGN at the real exchange rate

20 pkr
82.66 ngn

1.000 PKR = 4.133 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.8871.4671.6570.97117.869
1 GBP1.17111.245104.0961.7181.9411.13720.927
1 USD0.9410.803183.6081.381.5590.91316.808
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 PKR4.13287 NGN
5 PKR20.66435 NGN
10 PKR41.32870 NGN
20 PKR82.65740 NGN
50 PKR206.64350 NGN
100 PKR413.28700 NGN
250 PKR1,033.21750 NGN
500 PKR2,066.43500 NGN
1000 PKR4,132.87000 NGN
2000 PKR8,265.74000 NGN
5000 PKR20,664.35000 NGN
10000 PKR41,328.70000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Pakistani Rupee
1 NGN0.24196 PKR
5 NGN1.20982 PKR
10 NGN2.41963 PKR
20 NGN4.83926 PKR
50 NGN12.09815 PKR
100 NGN24.19630 PKR
250 NGN60.49075 PKR
500 NGN120.98150 PKR
1000 NGN241.96300 PKR
2000 NGN483.92600 PKR
5000 NGN1,209.81500 PKR
10000 NGN2,419.63000 PKR