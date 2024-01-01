1 Nigerian naira to Pakistani rupees

Convert NGN to PKR at the real exchange rate

1 ngn
0.18 pkr

₦1.000 NGN = ₨0.1752 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18270.2087
Low0.16790.1679
Average0.17470.1839
Change-3.79%-12.88%
1 NGN to PKR stats

The performance of NGN to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1827 and a 30 day low of 0.1679. This means the 30 day average was 0.1747. The change for NGN to PKR was -3.79.

The performance of NGN to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2087 and a 90 day low of 0.1679. This means the 90 day average was 0.1839. The change for NGN to PKR was -12.88.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Pakistani Rupee
1 NGN0.17516 PKR
5 NGN0.87579 PKR
10 NGN1.75157 PKR
20 NGN3.50314 PKR
50 NGN8.75785 PKR
100 NGN17.51570 PKR
250 NGN43.78925 PKR
500 NGN87.57850 PKR
1000 NGN175.15700 PKR
2000 NGN350.31400 PKR
5000 NGN875.78500 PKR
10000 NGN1,751.57000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 PKR5.70918 NGN
5 PKR28.54590 NGN
10 PKR57.09180 NGN
20 PKR114.18360 NGN
50 PKR285.45900 NGN
100 PKR570.91800 NGN
250 PKR1,427.29500 NGN
500 PKR2,854.59000 NGN
1000 PKR5,709.18000 NGN
2000 PKR11,418.36000 NGN
5000 PKR28,545.90000 NGN
10000 PKR57,091.80000 NGN