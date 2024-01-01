20 Omani rials to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert OMR to CVE at the real exchange rate

20 omr
5,273.42 cve

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = Esc263.7 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
OMR to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High266.5000269.0320
Low262.7310262.7310
Average264.6125265.8897
Change-0.57%-1.59%
1 OMR to CVE stats

The performance of OMR to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 266.5000 and a 30 day low of 262.7310. This means the 30 day average was 264.6125. The change for OMR to CVE was -0.57.

The performance of OMR to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 269.0320 and a 90 day low of 262.7310. This means the 90 day average was 265.8897. The change for OMR to CVE was -1.59.

How to convert Omani rials to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 OMR263.67100 CVE
5 OMR1,318.35500 CVE
10 OMR2,636.71000 CVE
20 OMR5,273.42000 CVE
50 OMR13,183.55000 CVE
100 OMR26,367.10000 CVE
250 OMR65,917.75000 CVE
500 OMR131,835.50000 CVE
1000 OMR263,671.00000 CVE
2000 OMR527,342.00000 CVE
5000 OMR1,318,355.00000 CVE
10000 OMR2,636,710.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Omani Rial
1 CVE0.00379 OMR
5 CVE0.01896 OMR
10 CVE0.03793 OMR
20 CVE0.07585 OMR
50 CVE0.18963 OMR
100 CVE0.37926 OMR
250 CVE0.94815 OMR
500 CVE1.89630 OMR
1000 CVE3.79260 OMR
2000 CVE7.58520 OMR
5000 CVE18.96300 OMR
10000 CVE37.92600 OMR