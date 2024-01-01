2,000 Omani rials to Botswanan pulas

Convert OMR to BWP at the real exchange rate

2,000 omr
70,056.20 bwp

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = P35.03 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
OMR to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.339335.6814
Low34.932534.8474
Average35.140635.2588
Change-0.81%-0.63%
1 OMR to BWP stats

The performance of OMR to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.3393 and a 30 day low of 34.9325. This means the 30 day average was 35.1406. The change for OMR to BWP was -0.81.

The performance of OMR to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.6814 and a 90 day low of 34.8474. This means the 90 day average was 35.2588. The change for OMR to BWP was -0.63.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.381.5141.6770.93721.026
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1751.7751.9671.09924.66
1 USD0.9170.782183.7661.3881.5370.85919.274
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Botswanan Pula
1 OMR35.02810 BWP
5 OMR175.14050 BWP
10 OMR350.28100 BWP
20 OMR700.56200 BWP
50 OMR1,751.40500 BWP
100 OMR3,502.81000 BWP
250 OMR8,757.02500 BWP
500 OMR17,514.05000 BWP
1000 OMR35,028.10000 BWP
2000 OMR70,056.20000 BWP
5000 OMR175,140.50000 BWP
10000 OMR350,281.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Omani Rial
1 BWP0.02855 OMR
5 BWP0.14274 OMR
10 BWP0.28549 OMR
20 BWP0.57097 OMR
50 BWP1.42743 OMR
100 BWP2.85485 OMR
250 BWP7.13713 OMR
500 BWP14.27425 OMR
1000 BWP28.54850 OMR
2000 BWP57.09700 OMR
5000 BWP142.74250 OMR
10000 BWP285.48500 OMR