50 Omani rials to Bulgarian levs

Convert OMR to BGN at the real exchange rate

50 omr
232.77 bgn

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = лв4.655 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

OMR to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 OMR to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.70994.7562
Low4.64454.6445
Average4.67604.6984
Change-0.68%-1.53%
View full history

1 OMR to BGN stats

The performance of OMR to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7099 and a 30 day low of 4.6445. This means the 30 day average was 4.6760. The change for OMR to BGN was -0.68.

The performance of OMR to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7562 and a 90 day low of 4.6445. This means the 90 day average was 4.6984. The change for OMR to BGN was -1.53.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.4231.5141.6770.93621.049
1 GBP1.17311.28107.221.7761.9671.09824.686
1 USD0.9160.781183.7791.3881.5370.85819.289
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bulgarian Lev
1 OMR4.65533 BGN
5 OMR23.27665 BGN
10 OMR46.55330 BGN
20 OMR93.10660 BGN
50 OMR232.76650 BGN
100 OMR465.53300 BGN
250 OMR1,163.83250 BGN
500 OMR2,327.66500 BGN
1000 OMR4,655.33000 BGN
2000 OMR9,310.66000 BGN
5000 OMR23,276.65000 BGN
10000 OMR46,553.30000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Omani Rial
1 BGN0.21481 OMR
5 BGN1.07404 OMR
10 BGN2.14807 OMR
20 BGN4.29614 OMR
50 BGN10.74035 OMR
100 BGN21.48070 OMR
250 BGN53.70175 OMR
500 BGN107.40350 OMR
1000 BGN214.80700 OMR
2000 BGN429.61400 OMR
5000 BGN1,074.03500 OMR
10000 BGN2,148.07000 OMR