250 Omani rials to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert OMR to AED at the real exchange rate

250 omr
2,385.00 aed

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = د.إ9.540 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:33
OMR to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.54109.5435
Low9.53969.5396
Average9.54039.5408
Change-0.00%-0.02%
1 OMR to AED stats

The performance of OMR to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.5410 and a 30 day low of 9.5396. This means the 30 day average was 9.5403. The change for OMR to AED was -0.00.

The performance of OMR to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.5435 and a 90 day low of 9.5396. This means the 90 day average was 9.5408. The change for OMR to AED was -0.02.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Omani rials to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Conversion rates Omani Rial / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 OMR9.54001 AED
5 OMR47.70005 AED
10 OMR95.40010 AED
20 OMR190.80020 AED
50 OMR477.00050 AED
100 OMR954.00100 AED
250 OMR2,385.00250 AED
500 OMR4,770.00500 AED
1000 OMR9,540.01000 AED
2000 OMR19,080.02000 AED
5000 OMR47,700.05000 AED
10000 OMR95,400.10000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Omani Rial
1 AED0.10482 OMR
5 AED0.52411 OMR
10 AED1.04822 OMR
20 AED2.09644 OMR
50 AED5.24110 OMR
100 AED10.48220 OMR
250 AED26.20550 OMR
500 AED52.41100 OMR
1000 AED104.82200 OMR
2000 AED209.64400 OMR
5000 AED524.11000 OMR
10000 AED1,048.22000 OMR