5000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Omani rials

Convert AED to OMR at the real exchange rate

5,000 aed
523.415 omr

1.00000 AED = 0.10468 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:19 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AED to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867051.056587.88441.435411.648460.9637518.4328
1GBP1.1533411.21835101.3481.655311.9011.1115321.2566
1USD0.94650.820782183.18451.358651.560310.912317.447
1INR0.01137860.009867010.012021510.0163330.01875720.01096720.209739

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Omani Rial
1 AED0.10468 OMR
5 AED0.52341 OMR
10 AED1.04683 OMR
20 AED2.09366 OMR
50 AED5.23415 OMR
100 AED10.46830 OMR
250 AED26.17075 OMR
500 AED52.34150 OMR
1000 AED104.68300 OMR
2000 AED209.36600 OMR
5000 AED523.41500 OMR
10000 AED1046.83000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 OMR9.55267 AED
5 OMR47.76335 AED
10 OMR95.52670 AED
20 OMR191.05340 AED
50 OMR477.63350 AED
100 OMR955.26700 AED
250 OMR2388.16750 AED
500 OMR4776.33500 AED
1000 OMR9552.67000 AED
2000 OMR19105.34000 AED
5000 OMR47763.35000 AED
10000 OMR95526.70000 AED