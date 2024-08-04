2,000 New Zealand dollars to Comorian francs

Convert NZD to KMF at the real exchange rate

2,000 nzd
537,294 kmf

$1.000 NZD = CF268.6 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High278.9870282.3060
Low266.8570266.8570
Average272.4650276.5671
Change-3.68%-2.15%
View full history

1 NZD to KMF stats

The performance of NZD to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 278.9870 and a 30 day low of 266.8570. This means the 30 day average was 272.4650. The change for NZD to KMF was -3.68.

The performance of NZD to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 282.3060 and a 90 day low of 266.8570. This means the 90 day average was 276.5671. The change for NZD to KMF was -2.15.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 NZD268.64700 KMF
5 NZD1,343.23500 KMF
10 NZD2,686.47000 KMF
20 NZD5,372.94000 KMF
50 NZD13,432.35000 KMF
100 NZD26,864.70000 KMF
250 NZD67,161.75000 KMF
500 NZD134,323.50000 KMF
1000 NZD268,647.00000 KMF
2000 NZD537,294.00000 KMF
5000 NZD1,343,235.00000 KMF
10000 NZD2,686,470.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / New Zealand Dollar
1 KMF0.00372 NZD
5 KMF0.01861 NZD
10 KMF0.03722 NZD
20 KMF0.07445 NZD
50 KMF0.18612 NZD
100 KMF0.37224 NZD
250 KMF0.93059 NZD
500 KMF1.86118 NZD
1000 KMF3.72235 NZD
2000 KMF7.44470 NZD
5000 KMF18.61175 NZD
10000 KMF37.22350 NZD