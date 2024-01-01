5 Nepalese rupees to Vietnamese dongs

Convert NPR to VND at the real exchange rate

5 npr
941 vnd

₨1.000 NPR = ₫188.2 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
NPR to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High190.2820191.5710
Low188.1760188.1760
Average189.4271190.2279
Change-1.08%-0.94%
1 NPR to VND stats

The performance of NPR to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 190.2820 and a 30 day low of 188.1760. This means the 30 day average was 189.4271. The change for NPR to VND was -1.08.

The performance of NPR to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 191.5710 and a 90 day low of 188.1760. This means the 90 day average was 190.2279. The change for NPR to VND was -0.94.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 NPR188.20400 VND
5 NPR941.02000 VND
10 NPR1,882.04000 VND
20 NPR3,764.08000 VND
50 NPR9,410.20000 VND
100 NPR18,820.40000 VND
250 NPR47,051.00000 VND
500 NPR94,102.00000 VND
1000 NPR188,204.00000 VND
2000 NPR376,408.00000 VND
5000 NPR941,020.00000 VND
10000 NPR1,882,040.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nepalese Rupee
1000 VND5.31337 NPR
2000 VND10.62674 NPR
5000 VND26.56685 NPR
10000 VND53.13370 NPR
20000 VND106.26740 NPR
50000 VND265.66850 NPR
100000 VND531.33700 NPR
200000 VND1,062.67400 NPR
500000 VND2,656.68500 NPR
1000000 VND5,313.37000 NPR
2000000 VND10,626.74000 NPR
5000000 VND26,566.85000 NPR