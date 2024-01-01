50 Nepalese rupees to Vietnamese dongs
Convert NPR to VND at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 NPR to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|190.2820
|191.5710
|Low
|188.1760
|188.1760
|Average
|189.4271
|190.2279
|Change
|-1.08%
|-0.94%
|View full history
1 NPR to VND stats
The performance of NPR to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 190.2820 and a 30 day low of 188.1760. This means the 30 day average was 189.4271. The change for NPR to VND was -1.08.
The performance of NPR to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 191.5710 and a 90 day low of 188.1760. This means the 90 day average was 190.2279. The change for NPR to VND was -0.94.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Nepalese rupees to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupees
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
|1 NPR
|188.20400 VND
|5 NPR
|941.02000 VND
|10 NPR
|1,882.04000 VND
|20 NPR
|3,764.08000 VND
|50 NPR
|9,410.20000 VND
|100 NPR
|18,820.40000 VND
|250 NPR
|47,051.00000 VND
|500 NPR
|94,102.00000 VND
|1000 NPR
|188,204.00000 VND
|2000 NPR
|376,408.00000 VND
|5000 NPR
|941,020.00000 VND
|10000 NPR
|1,882,040.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nepalese Rupee
|1000 VND
|5.31337 NPR
|2000 VND
|10.62674 NPR
|5000 VND
|26.56685 NPR
|10000 VND
|53.13370 NPR
|20000 VND
|106.26740 NPR
|50000 VND
|265.66850 NPR
|100000 VND
|531.33700 NPR
|200000 VND
|1,062.67400 NPR
|500000 VND
|2,656.68500 NPR
|1000000 VND
|5,313.37000 NPR
|2000000 VND
|10,626.74000 NPR
|5000000 VND
|26,566.85000 NPR