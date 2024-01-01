Nepalese rupees to Singapore dollars today

Convert NPR to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 npr
9.90 sgd

₨1.000 NPR = S$0.009900 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01010.0102
Low0.00990.0099
Average0.01000.0101
Change-1.91%-2.15%
1 NPR to SGD stats

The performance of NPR to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0101 and a 30 day low of 0.0099. This means the 30 day average was 0.0100. The change for NPR to SGD was -1.91.

The performance of NPR to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0102 and a 90 day low of 0.0099. This means the 90 day average was 0.0101. The change for NPR to SGD was -2.15.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 NPR0.00990 SGD
5 NPR0.04950 SGD
10 NPR0.09900 SGD
20 NPR0.19801 SGD
50 NPR0.49502 SGD
100 NPR0.99004 SGD
250 NPR2.47509 SGD
500 NPR4.95019 SGD
1000 NPR9.90037 SGD
2000 NPR19.80074 SGD
5000 NPR49.50185 SGD
10000 NPR99.00370 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 SGD101.00600 NPR
5 SGD505.03000 NPR
10 SGD1,010.06000 NPR
20 SGD2,020.12000 NPR
50 SGD5,050.30000 NPR
100 SGD10,100.60000 NPR
250 SGD25,251.50000 NPR
500 SGD50,503.00000 NPR
1000 SGD101,006.00000 NPR
2000 SGD202,012.00000 NPR
5000 SGD505,030.00000 NPR
10000 SGD1,010,060.00000 NPR