10 Singapore dollars to Nepalese rupees

Convert SGD to NPR at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ₨100.5 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:55
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SGD to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NPR
1 SGD to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High102.4600104.5840
Low100.3170100.3170
Average101.4439102.6343
Change-1.63%-2.58%
View full history

1 SGD to NPR stats

The performance of SGD to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 102.4600 and a 30 day low of 100.3170. This means the 30 day average was 101.4439. The change for SGD to NPR was -1.63.

The performance of SGD to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 104.5840 and a 90 day low of 100.3170. This means the 90 day average was 102.6343. The change for SGD to NPR was -2.58.

Track market ratesView SGD to NPR chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5360.79284.4967.2414.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,749.911.6160.83388.8737.6164.694
1 AUD0.65110,367.20.61910.51555.0074.7142.906

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 SGD100.54600 NPR
5 SGD502.73000 NPR
10 SGD1,005.46000 NPR
20 SGD2,010.92000 NPR
50 SGD5,027.30000 NPR
100 SGD10,054.60000 NPR
250 SGD25,136.50000 NPR
500 SGD50,273.00000 NPR
1000 SGD100,546.00000 NPR
2000 SGD201,092.00000 NPR
5000 SGD502,730.00000 NPR
10000 SGD1,005,460.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 NPR0.00995 SGD
5 NPR0.04973 SGD
10 NPR0.09946 SGD
20 NPR0.19891 SGD
50 NPR0.49728 SGD
100 NPR0.99457 SGD
250 NPR2.48642 SGD
500 NPR4.97284 SGD
1000 NPR9.94568 SGD
2000 NPR19.89136 SGD
5000 NPR49.72840 SGD
10000 NPR99.45680 SGD