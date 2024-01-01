Nepalese rupees to Hungarian forints today

Convert NPR to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 npr
2,722 huf

₨1.000 NPR = Ft2.722 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.74232.7831
Low2.67172.6516
Average2.70112.7112
Change0.41%0.75%
1 NPR to HUF stats

The performance of NPR to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7423 and a 30 day low of 2.6717. This means the 30 day average was 2.7011. The change for NPR to HUF was 0.41.

The performance of NPR to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7831 and a 90 day low of 2.6516. This means the 90 day average was 2.7112. The change for NPR to HUF was 0.75.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Hungarian Forint
1 NPR2.72164 HUF
5 NPR13.60820 HUF
10 NPR27.21640 HUF
20 NPR54.43280 HUF
50 NPR136.08200 HUF
100 NPR272.16400 HUF
250 NPR680.41000 HUF
500 NPR1,360.82000 HUF
1000 NPR2,721.64000 HUF
2000 NPR5,443.28000 HUF
5000 NPR13,608.20000 HUF
10000 NPR27,216.40000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Nepalese Rupee
2000 HUF734.85000 NPR
5000 HUF1,837.12500 NPR
10000 HUF3,674.25000 NPR
15000 HUF5,511.37500 NPR
20000 HUF7,348.50000 NPR
30000 HUF11,022.75000 NPR
40000 HUF14,697.00000 NPR
50000 HUF18,371.25000 NPR
60000 HUF22,045.50000 NPR
100000 HUF36,742.50000 NPR
150000 HUF55,113.75000 NPR
200000 HUF73,485.00000 NPR