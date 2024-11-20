150,000 Hungarian forints to Nepalese rupees

Convert HUF to NPR at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = ₨0.3465 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:21
HUF to NPR conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NPR
1 HUF to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36290.3818
Low0.34650.3465
Average0.35580.3681
Change-4.40%-8.68%
1 HUF to NPR stats

The performance of HUF to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3629 and a 30 day low of 0.3465. This means the 30 day average was 0.3558. The change for HUF to NPR was -4.40.

The performance of HUF to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3818 and a 90 day low of 0.3465. This means the 90 day average was 0.3681. The change for HUF to NPR was -8.68.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Nepalese Rupee
2000 HUF692.92600 NPR
5000 HUF1,732.31500 NPR
10000 HUF3,464.63000 NPR
15000 HUF5,196.94500 NPR
20000 HUF6,929.26000 NPR
30000 HUF10,393.89000 NPR
40000 HUF13,858.52000 NPR
50000 HUF17,323.15000 NPR
60000 HUF20,787.78000 NPR
100000 HUF34,646.30000 NPR
150000 HUF51,969.45000 NPR
200000 HUF69,292.60000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Hungarian Forint
1 NPR2.88631 HUF
5 NPR14.43155 HUF
10 NPR28.86310 HUF
20 NPR57.72620 HUF
50 NPR144.31550 HUF
100 NPR288.63100 HUF
250 NPR721.57750 HUF
500 NPR1,443.15500 HUF
1000 NPR2,886.31000 HUF
2000 NPR5,772.62000 HUF
5000 NPR14,431.55000 HUF
10000 NPR28,863.10000 HUF