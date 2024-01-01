50 Nepalese rupees to Ghanaian cedis

Convert NPR to GHS at the real exchange rate

50 npr
5.58 ghs

₨1.000 NPR = GH¢0.1116 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11160.1116
Low0.10970.1004
Average0.11030.1072
Change1.74%11.15%
1 NPR to GHS stats

The performance of NPR to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1116 and a 30 day low of 0.1097. This means the 30 day average was 0.1103. The change for NPR to GHS was 1.74.

The performance of NPR to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1116 and a 90 day low of 0.1004. This means the 90 day average was 0.1072. The change for NPR to GHS was 11.15.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NPR0.11157 GHS
5 NPR0.55784 GHS
10 NPR1.11567 GHS
20 NPR2.23134 GHS
50 NPR5.57835 GHS
100 NPR11.15670 GHS
250 NPR27.89175 GHS
500 NPR55.78350 GHS
1000 NPR111.56700 GHS
2000 NPR223.13400 GHS
5000 NPR557.83500 GHS
10000 NPR1,115.67000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Nepalese Rupee
1 GHS8.96321 NPR
5 GHS44.81605 NPR
10 GHS89.63210 NPR
20 GHS179.26420 NPR
50 GHS448.16050 NPR
100 GHS896.32100 NPR
250 GHS2,240.80250 NPR
500 GHS4,481.60500 NPR
1000 GHS8,963.21000 NPR
2000 GHS17,926.42000 NPR
5000 GHS44,816.05000 NPR
10000 GHS89,632.10000 NPR