2,000 ghs
23,607.20 npr

1.00000 GHS = 11.80360 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:47 UTC
GHS to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 NPR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Nepalese Rupee
1 GHS11.80360 NPR
5 GHS59.01800 NPR
10 GHS118.03600 NPR
20 GHS236.07200 NPR
50 GHS590.18000 NPR
100 GHS1180.36000 NPR
250 GHS2950.90000 NPR
500 GHS5901.80000 NPR
1000 GHS11803.60000 NPR
2000 GHS23607.20000 NPR
5000 GHS59018.00000 NPR
10000 GHS118036.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NPR0.08472 GHS
5 NPR0.42360 GHS
10 NPR0.84720 GHS
20 NPR1.69439 GHS
50 NPR4.23598 GHS
100 NPR8.47197 GHS
250 NPR21.17992 GHS
500 NPR42.35985 GHS
1000 NPR84.71970 GHS
2000 NPR169.43940 GHS
5000 NPR423.59850 GHS
10000 NPR847.19700 GHS