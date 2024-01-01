5 Nepalese rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert NPR to BTN at the real exchange rate

5 npr
3.12 btn

₨1.000 NPR = Nu.0.6248 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.62560.6261
Low0.62430.6220
Average0.62490.6248
Change-0.00%-0.00%
1 NPR to BTN stats

The performance of NPR to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6256 and a 30 day low of 0.6243. This means the 30 day average was 0.6249. The change for NPR to BTN was -0.00.

The performance of NPR to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6261 and a 90 day low of 0.6220. This means the 90 day average was 0.6248. The change for NPR to BTN was -0.00.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 NPR0.62478 BTN
5 NPR3.12388 BTN
10 NPR6.24776 BTN
20 NPR12.49552 BTN
50 NPR31.23880 BTN
100 NPR62.47760 BTN
250 NPR156.19400 BTN
500 NPR312.38800 BTN
1000 NPR624.77600 BTN
2000 NPR1,249.55200 BTN
5000 NPR3,123.88000 BTN
10000 NPR6,247.76000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Nepalese Rupee
1 BTN1.60057 NPR
5 BTN8.00285 NPR
10 BTN16.00570 NPR
20 BTN32.01140 NPR
50 BTN80.02850 NPR
100 BTN160.05700 NPR
250 BTN400.14250 NPR
500 BTN800.28500 NPR
1000 BTN1,600.57000 NPR
2000 BTN3,201.14000 NPR
5000 BTN8,002.85000 NPR
10000 BTN16,005.70000 NPR