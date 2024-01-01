500 Nepalese rupees to Bahraini dinars

Convert NPR to BHD at the real exchange rate

500 npr
1.407 bhd

₨1.000 NPR = .د.ب0.002813 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00280.0028
Low0.00280.0028
Average0.00280.0028
Change-0.29%-0.33%
1 NPR to BHD stats

The performance of NPR to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0028. This means the 30 day average was 0.0028. The change for NPR to BHD was -0.29.

The performance of NPR to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0028. The change for NPR to BHD was -0.33.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 NPR0.00281 BHD
5 NPR0.01407 BHD
10 NPR0.02813 BHD
20 NPR0.05627 BHD
50 NPR0.14067 BHD
100 NPR0.28134 BHD
250 NPR0.70336 BHD
500 NPR1.40672 BHD
1000 NPR2.81343 BHD
2000 NPR5.62686 BHD
5000 NPR14.06715 BHD
10000 NPR28.13430 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Nepalese Rupee
1 BHD355.43800 NPR
5 BHD1,777.19000 NPR
10 BHD3,554.38000 NPR
20 BHD7,108.76000 NPR
50 BHD17,771.90000 NPR
100 BHD35,543.80000 NPR
250 BHD88,859.50000 NPR
500 BHD177,719.00000 NPR
1000 BHD355,438.00000 NPR
2000 BHD710,876.00000 NPR
5000 BHD1,777,190.00000 NPR
10000 BHD3,554,380.00000 NPR