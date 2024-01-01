100 Norwegian kroner to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert NOK to MVR at the real exchange rate

100 nok
138.86 mvr

kr1.000 NOK = MVR1.389 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.44421.4754
Low1.37911.3791
Average1.40711.4281
Change-3.85%-1.20%
1 NOK to MVR stats

The performance of NOK to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4442 and a 30 day low of 1.3791. This means the 30 day average was 1.4071. The change for NOK to MVR was -3.85.

The performance of NOK to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4754 and a 90 day low of 1.3791. This means the 90 day average was 1.4281. The change for NOK to MVR was -1.20.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 NOK1.38860 MVR
5 NOK6.94300 MVR
10 NOK13.88600 MVR
20 NOK27.77200 MVR
50 NOK69.43000 MVR
100 NOK138.86000 MVR
250 NOK347.15000 MVR
500 NOK694.30000 MVR
1000 NOK1,388.60000 MVR
2000 NOK2,777.20000 MVR
5000 NOK6,943.00000 MVR
10000 NOK13,886.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Norwegian Krone
1 MVR0.72015 NOK
5 MVR3.60076 NOK
10 MVR7.20151 NOK
20 MVR14.40302 NOK
50 MVR36.00755 NOK
100 MVR72.01510 NOK
250 MVR180.03775 NOK
500 MVR360.07550 NOK
1000 MVR720.15100 NOK
2000 MVR1,440.30200 NOK
5000 MVR3,600.75500 NOK
10000 MVR7,201.51000 NOK